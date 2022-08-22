Dallas Lofts Encounter Flooding During Heavy Downpour

Throughout Dallas, it has been a rough 24 hours for people severely impacted by Monday's showers and flooding across the area.

Brittany Taylor had just moved into her Dallas loft two days ago and on her second night, was forced out by flood waters. Outside her second-floor window, the street looked like a river. Downstairs, Taylor found a disaster.

“The whole kitchen, living room and all the boxes that I haven’t unpacked yet for moving, they were all just two feet underwater,” Taylor said.

To make matters worse, she went outside, and her car wasn’t where she’d left it. In a cell phone video, Taylor is seen standing in rising water searching for her car that she presumed was swept away.

Some said losses hurt more than others.

“I think the hardest this for me is losing all my journals,” she said. “Because I’m a writer and so, just losing all these poems I wrote as a child.”

At sunrise, the cleanup started. KK Closuit and her parents worked to salvage what they could inside her loft. She recalled being afraid as the flood water began rising overnight.

“I was just in complete shock,” Closuit said. “I just kept calling people trying to get ahold of someone. I didn’t really know how to handle it, what to do.”

Today, she is thankful as neighbors pitch in to pick up the pieces.

“It’s just encouraging each other in the halls and just trying to be as positive as possible,” she said.

Closuit and Taylor join others trying to figure out their next steps. There are resources available for anyone impacted by flooding.

