Dallas Library Resuming In-Person Service on May 4

On May 4, the Dallas Public Library will be resuming its in-person service at 27 branch locations along with the city's Central Library.

Customers will be able to browse the library's collection, check out books, use public computers for one 90-minute session per day and pick up their holds inside the library. The public computers can be reserved up to 24 hours in advance if wanted.

The building compacity will be limited to 25 customers at library branches and 155 customers at the Central Library.

Any researchers may use the Dallas History and Archives and Genealogy collections by appointment as well as the Creative Spaces at the Central Library.

Limited seating will only be available on the Central Library floors to allow for charging and personal device use. Branches will not have any seating to offer.

"We've made every effort to keep library users and library staff as safe as possible with our reopening," Director of Libraries Jo Giudice said. "I know Dallasites have been anxious to come back to the library, and we're excited to have them back - even if it is somewhat limited."

Masks worn over the nose and mouth will be required for all customers age 2 and older with the encouragement of six feet social distancing.

People who enter the libraries are encouraged to sanitize their hands and wipe down their station before and after their session. Library staff will be providing disinfectant wipes for all computer users.

Lingering is highly discouraged, after a customer's session, they are expected to leave immediately since the amount of people allowed into the libraries are limited. Dallas Public Library wants to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy their visit.

Staff will be available for limited assistance, but self-checkout is encouraged. Reference service is still limited to online chat and phone, although staff will be able to help with quick answers and book requests.

Library To Go curbside service is still available by appointment.

Things and services still unavailable:

In-person programs and events - all programs will be virtual throughout the summer

Public meeting rooms at all locations.

Study rooms at all locations.

Chairs have been removed to reduce lingering.

Toys, games and other interactive items.

The Renner Frankford Branch remains closed for repairs to fix the damages due to the winter storm.

A library card is free for any Dallas resident, for more information about the Dallas Public Library, click here.