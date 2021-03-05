Dallas Library Loses 38,000 Books, Furniture in Winter Storm; Repair to Take Months

The Renner Frankford Library in far North Dallas is throwing away more than 38,000 books after last month's winter storm caused significant damage to the building.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn tweeted pictures of the damage and explained that along with thousands of books, much of the library such as check-out desks, furniture, and all things with upholstery will need to be replaced.

The damage from the big freeze hit #D12 Renner Frankford library hard. No pick-up or drop-off of books will be available while repairs are made. Sadly, the whole collection, 38,112 books will have to be trashed as they are wet, moldy, and curling. Demo starts Saturday. 1/ pic.twitter.com/QW2e44bXpj — caraathome (@🏡) (@caraathome) March 5, 2021

The District 12 Councilwoman said the library holds many memories of the local community, and she hopes to find a viable solution soon.

Until a solution surfaces, library users are able to turn in their checked-out materials or order books for pick up through Library to Go at Timberglen Library or Fretz Park Library.

The Renner Frankford Library will remain a construction site until further notice as the city works on extensive repairs expected to take several months.

Individuals seeking to help can join the Friends of Dallas Public Library here.

For those seeking more information, call 214-670-7809.