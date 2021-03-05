Renner Frankford Library

Dallas Library Loses 38,000 Books, Furniture in Winter Storm; Repair to Take Months

Individuals are asked to use Timberglen Library or Fretz Park Library until the damages can be repaired

By Logan McElroy

damaged library
Cara Mendelsohn

The Renner Frankford Library in far North Dallas is throwing away more than 38,000 books after last month's winter storm caused significant damage to the building.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn tweeted pictures of the damage and explained that along with thousands of books, much of the library such as check-out desks, furniture, and all things with upholstery will need to be replaced.

The District 12 Councilwoman said the library holds many memories of the local community, and she hopes to find a viable solution soon.

Until a solution surfaces, library users are able to turn in their checked-out materials or order books for pick up through Library to Go at Timberglen Library or Fretz Park Library.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Cook Children's Medical Center 31 mins ago

Cooks Children's Changes Inpatient Visitations to Allow Another Guest

The Renner Frankford Library will remain a construction site until further notice as the city works on extensive repairs expected to take several months.

Individuals seeking to help can join the Friends of Dallas Public Library here.

For those seeking more information, call 214-670-7809.

This article tagged under:

Renner Frankford LibraryDallasDallas Countywinter stormDallas Public Library
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us