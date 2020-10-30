Dallas Leaders Urge No ‘Trick-Or-Treating' This Halloween

The two top elected officials in Dallas have a big request headed into the Halloween weekend – do not trick-or-treat or host Halloween parties.

“I think we’re all tired of [the pandemic] but I think it’s important for everyone to understand that we cannot afford to let our guard down,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, during a joint, remote news conference with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins pointed to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Dallas hospitals, and modeling from UT Southwestern Medical Center that indicates daily coronavirus cases in the county could reach 1,200 by Thanksgiving, as evidence that caution is key to helping to gain control of the virus in the area.

“The last thing we want is for our kids to be out, encounter a bunch of other kids, maybe someone who doesn’t know they have the virus,” Judge Jenkins said. “We want them to be safe.”

Judge Jenkins and Mayor Johnson each noted that they plan to carve pumpkins with their children on Halloween nights, something neither family has ever attempted to do, as an example of how they will personally adjust their Halloween routines.

“I just want to let everyone know that there are ways you can still have fun, and your kids can still have a blast, and not actually put your neighbors or yourself at great risk, and that’s all we are asking,” Mayor Johnson said, flanked on his couch by his two young sons, who were dressed as a Ghostbuster and Darth Vader, respectively. “We are not trying to be killjoys here. We’re not trying to deprive anybody of any fun, but we have a priority here in the city. I know Judge Jenkins has one for the entire county to keep everyone safe. And that is what we are trying to do. We want everyone to survive to enjoy many, many more Halloweens.”