Dallas Leaders to Address Latest Mass Shootings, Spike in Violent Crime

Dallas city and police leaders will address violent crime Wednesday following shootings that have wounded more than two dozen people in recent weeks.

Council members and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia "will come together to address the recent shootings, ongoing gunfire and criminal activities in Dallas," a city news release announced. Their noon news conference will be streamed live in the video player above.

In the past month, 26 people have been shot, two fatally, in separate shootings, according to police. The ages of the wounded range from 13 to 29 years old.

One person was fatally shot and at least nine others wounded when someone opened fire outside an event center in Dallas on March 19, police said. A large crowd of more than 1,000 people were at the venue when someone fired at least 30 shots. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Two weeks later, one person was killed and at least 16 others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor concert in Southern Dallas. Dallas police are seeking any video footage or pictures from the event that can help identify those responsible.

Garcia said Monday afternoon that seven off-duty officers were said to be working at the event but that they left before the outbreak of violence. A department-wide memorandum was later issued, requiring officers accepting off-duty employment at an event with more than 100 guests to contact the department's special events unit to ensure the event has a permit.