Dallas Leaders Celebrate Completion of Southern Gateway Reconstruction Project

State and Dallas leaders Wednesday celebrated the completion of the Southern Gateway, a complete reconstruction of the Interstate 35 R.L. Thornton Freeway south of the Trinity River and the U.S. 67 Freeway from I-35E to Interstate 20.

The 5-year project was a major disruption for neighbors. Some remain unhappy about what they consider to be unkept promises from the City of Dallas.

Some other property owners are anxious to launch new projects along the completed roadway.

An old car dealership is part of 20 acres along the freeway assembled by developer Hudson Henley for a residential and retail project.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I'm expecting to have a place where people can sit out at night and have a glass of wine and enjoy the view,” he said.

His land is adjacent to the planned deck park over the freeway to be open in 2024.

State and city officials held a ribbon cutting for the Southern Gateway freeway project on the 12 Street bridge.

They praised the potential for economic development and transportation improvement.

“Everyone is real scripted and they feel like ‘Kumbaya,” said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price who represents the area.

Price praised the fact that only six homes were taken for the expanded roadway but he voiced concern for promises made to neighbors in the adjacent 10th Street Historic District.

NBCDFW.com

“They didn't invite us to their party,” 10th Street resident Patricia Cox said.

Cox said residents there have seen none of the home repair money that was promised to help them stay in older homes as property values soar from the deck park and freeway improvements.

“It’s a bunch of broken promises,” she said.

Cox showed a crack in her foundation that she says was caused by freeway construction pile driving.

NBCDFW.com

Property owner Larry Johnson said city inspectors have deemed homes unrepairable, denying repair applications.

“They're trying to find reasons or trying to find ways to deny homeowners instead of getting them qualified,” Johnson said.

Price said improvements from the road project should extend to the historic 10th Street neighborhood where freed slaves once lived.

“This is about that community. Let’s see how much economic it will bring,” Price said.

The Southern Gateway was a $666 million total reconstruction of the roadway, adding transportation capacity and reducing the tightness of the notorious Zang curve.

A Dallas County affordable housing project is under construction nearby, close to Henley’s project.

NBCDFW.com

He said existing homeowners will also benefit from greater wealth from increased values.

“I think there's going to be a lot more investment. It's a real catalyst. There's going to be more businesses opening down here, more mutli-family, more houses getting revitalized. It's good for everybody,” he said.

Making it good for everybody is still the challenge along the new Southern Gateway.

Dallas City Council members attending the ceremony Wednesday said they have not forgotten promises made to the 10th Street District residents.