Dallas Lawmaker, Community Leaders Hold #SayTheirNames Protest

The protest will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery

Texas State Representative Lorraine Birabil and community leaders plan to hold a demonstration called #SayTheir Names in honor of those who lost their lives through an excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The protest will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery, the unmarked grave of African Americans that date back as early as the Civil War. 

The event comes after Birabil announced that her first piece of legislation
would focus on addressing police violence. Birabil called upon Governor Abbott for a special session of the 86th legislature to address the concerns of the black community along and the greater concerns of the criminal justice system. 

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing practices should be maintained and masks will be required for those participating in the protest.

