Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program

The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes.

The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction.

The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170.

The Home Reconstruction Program provides a homeowner a new home on their current property with loan assistance. The homeowner must certify annually the home is not for sale and is their primary residence until the loan is repaid to the city in full. This program is by referral only by city staff.

Applications are available for pickup until Aug. 19 and are due by Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ONLINE: Get more information about the initiative and eligibility requirements on the City of Dallas website.