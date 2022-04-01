Dallas' Largest Art Installation Unveiled in Arts District

You might see something new in Dallas’ skyline right now.

The biggest art installation in the city was unveiled this week at Fountain Place, one of Dallas' most recognizable skyscrapers.

Standing at a whopping eight stories tall, the painting by artist Steve Penley features a collage of treasured Dallas icons like Big Tex, Reunion Tower and American Airlines.

"When I was a kid I always wanted to be a cowboy. One always thinks of Texas as being the land of cowboys. When I’m here at least I get to feel like one," Penley said. "It’s an honor to share my cowboy dreams with the people of Dallas and to have my work become a part of this amazing building."

Penley is known for his bold interpretation of American icons that celebrate the American Ideal. His work can be found in corporate and private collections around the world, including Coca-Cola’s world headquarters and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Penley’s original piece was 9-foot by 7-foot and has been reproduced into a 90-foot tall piece of art that will be visible throughout the Dallas Arts District, Uptown District and Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

The piece was commissioned by Goddard Investment Group, the owners of Fountain Place.

“Goddard Investment Group is thrilled to unveil this incredibly special painting by world-renowned artist Steve Penley,” said Jim Wilson, Goddard Investment Group Partner. “Like so many others, we have been an admirer of Penley’s work, so when we came up with this idea for an installation, we sought him out specifically to commission this new piece. We are extremely thankful to him for his talents and capturing our vision, and we can’t wait for North Texans to view the art for themselves.”

The piece can be found in the parking garage next to Fountain Place. Instead of using the garage space to generate revenue with advertising, Fountain Place chose to give a gift of art to the city instead.

“Since Steve Penley is well known for his bold paintings that capture icons, we felt it would be great to honor some of the images that we associate with Dallas,” said Quito Anderson, Goddard Investment Group Partner. “And for Big D we had to make it 8 stories tall."