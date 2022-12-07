Dallas’ first transit-oriented development is up for grabs.

Opened in 2001, Mockingbird Station is next door to a Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail station and is just east of Southern Methodist University.

The development on Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway has received multiple real estate industry awards for its combination of shops, restaurants, apartments and office space.

Since 2015, the high-profile property has been owned by an investment fund headed by California-based CBRE Global Investors. Now the property has hit the market for sale.

