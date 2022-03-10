Live Update: Dallas ISD Athlete Arrested After Shooting at San Antonio Playoffs

A Dallas ISD trainer was shot in the ankle Wednesday while in San Antonio for the high school basketball championships.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is expected to address the shooting Thursday morning. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News said a player from Dallas Kimball High School has been arrested after what's being called an accidental shooting.

The shooting took place on the team's bus after practice.

San Antonio police said someone brought the gun onto the team's charter bus and that it accidentally went off when it was being moved in a bag.

It's not yet clear who fired the gun but NBC 5 has learned the person has been arrested and that the trainer is expected to be OK.