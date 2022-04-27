Dallas Kidney Recipient Meets Donor's Family

A Dallas man who recently received a kidney transplant got to meet the family whose unexpected loss gave him a second chance.

Jason Wu is forever linked to the family of Ambriana Ricks.

“It was special for me. It’s a lot of closure to finally meet who gave me that second chance at life,” said Wu.

Ricks died in a car accident in 2021 just as Wu was in desperate need of a kidney. She was an organ donor, and he received hers.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

At Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, with a grieving family, Wu got to know more about the young woman who loved to smile and whose critical decision made all the difference in his life.

“I don’t think it’s easy to understand the impact you’ll have on someone’s life when you do donate your organs,” he said. “But I can tell you from experience that it does make such a huge difference.”

Wu said he now has more energy to do what he loves, like play the violin.

“That one choice can change so many lives,” Wu said. “And I think that’s a really nice legacy to leave behind. And that’s why I’m an organ donor myself.”

April is National Donate Life Month. This week, Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth held its annual wall of life celebration to honor organ recipients and donors.