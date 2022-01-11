Dallas Kicks Off Milestone MLK Celebration Week With Virtual Events

The City of Dallas kicked off their 40th annual MLK Celebration Week Tuesday morning with a wreath-laying ceremony, the first in a series of virtual events that highlight issues of equity, diversity, and opportunity.

Following the kickoff event, the city will host more than a half dozen other virtual events this week (schedule below) as well as a youth field day at Kiest Park on Sunday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"40 years, and we are still serving our beloved community," said Clara Brown Trimble, chair of MLK Board.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the city's weeklong celebration to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. transitioned to virtual events to prevent the further spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

To access the virtual platform, register for 2022 Celebration Week, and view the 2022 MLK Celebration Week events, click here.

The full list of events is below.

10 a.m., Tuesday. Jan. 11: Wreath Laying Ceremony.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12: Virtual Job Fair.

10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 13: Social Justice and Re-entry Forum.

8:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 14: Equity Indicator's Symposium.

7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14: Virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony.

5:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15: Virtual MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala.

10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 16: Virtual Day of Prayer and Reflection.

1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16: Youth Field Day.

10 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17: Virtual parade.