Convention center planning for FIFA, demolition and redesign

The Dallas City Council is expected to approve an agreement with the Dallas Sports Commission this week to help coordinate efforts ahead of the FIFA World Cup next year.

City leaders reiterated Tuesday that the downtown convention center will serve as the host site for the International Broadcast Center.

Craig Davis, CEO of Visit Dallas, on Tuesday, described the role the city will play when the World Cup brings nine matches to AT&T Stadium in Arlington in June and July 2026.

“This is going to be our moment,” Davis said. “We are going to be the epicenter of the business of World Cup.”

Davis’ comments came during a panel discussion on the future of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc.

In earlier prepared remarks, DDI President and CEO Jennifer Scripps listed the convention center’s role in hosting FIFA, starting in January, as one of the key upcoming events downtown.

During the discussion, Rosa Fleming, director of event and convention services for the city of Dallas, said the city was awaiting FIFA’s official announcement regarding the IBC.

“Did I jump the gun?” Scripps asked in reference to the IBC.

“It’s the worst-kept secret in the universe,” Fleming responded.

Fleming added that the city is still working through some contractual issues with FIFA but noted that Dallas is the only city vying for the IBC.

“We’re the only city left. They have no choice,” Davis said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Fleming has previously stated that partial demolition of the existing convention center is set to begin later this year but will pause while FIFA occupies the remaining portion of the building for eight months starting in January 2026.

In December, the Dallas City Council approved up to $15 million in convention center upgrades as part of the effort to secure the IBC.

A spokesperson for FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timeline for announcing the host city of the 2026 World Cup International Broadcast Center.

Construction on a new convention center is expected to resume in late 2026, with a projected opening in 2029.