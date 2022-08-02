Dallas Joins Texas Cities Taking Up Resolutions to Address Abortion

A Dallas City Council Committee approved a resolution Tuesday that would restrict city resources such as funds, personnel, and hardware from being used to investigate abortions.

It is a move several Texas cities have taken in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

"This is decriminalizing abortion. We can't legalize it, but we can decriminalize it," said Dallas Council Member Adam Bazaldua, chair of the city's Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee.

The resolution, which unanimously passed through the seven-member committee Tuesday afternoon, would also prevent city resources to be used to provide information to other government bodies or agencies about pregnancy outcomes unless it's to defend a patient's right to reproductive care.

"Condemning any of the actions that have been taken at other levels of government is something that may be ceremonial that something to provide a little bit of assurance to our residents that the local government here, is here to support them," Bazaldua said. "In addition to that, it's to make sure that what we do have the purview to control which is the allocation of resources, personnel departments, like that none of them will be expended on enforcement or prosecution of these egregious legislations that have come as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling."

Essentially, it would make abortion investigations a low priority for police, but the language of the resolution does have exceptions.

"If a woman has endured sexual assault, any type of coercion, or if there is any type of speculation of malpractice or there was negligence on the healthcare providers part, there are specific carve-outs in this policy that will not blanket those instances with what we've asked the city to prioritize," explained Bazaldua.

The resolution would also prohibit using city resources for surveillance through electronic devices to collect, record, analyze or monitor information associated with a specific person or group to determine if an abortion happened. The only exception would be for, "aggregated data, data without personally identifying information or personal health information for purposes unrelated to criminal investigation, enforcement, or prosecution."

The city of Austin and Denton have also passed similar resolutions. The city of San Antonio was also exploring it on Tuesday and other large cities are expected to explore the same.

Pro-life groups like Texas Right to Life, disagree with what local entities are doing and say they'll continue to push for even more abortion laws.

"I do believe at the local politicians believe that they are trying to circumvent state law and take matters into their own hands and they think that would work, and again, it would work if we didn’t have additional resources and tools that are at our disposal," said Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communications for Texas Right to Life. "And we’re going to continue pushing that in the next legislative session, to make sure that we don’t just stop here, but to expand things like the Texas 'Heart Beat Act' and allow private citizens to sue abortionists if they break the law.”

In Texas, essentially all abortions are illegal, even for rape and incest. The only exception is if the mother's life is at risk. On Aug. 25, the state's 'trigger law' will go into effect, meaning any provider caught performing an abortion could face a felony, up to life in prison and at $100,000 fine.

In regards to opposition to the resolution that passed through the Dallas Committee on Tuesday, Bazaldua said it's an argument that is for the Texas Legislature.

"Of course not hopeful for how that argument will go when that is taken up down there (in Austin), but this is not a piece of policy about arguing ideology. This is not about the partisan politics and the divide of what this buzz topic has come about. This is a basic infringement of constitutional rights that's been afforded for decades to women to access health care, and we have to look at abortion as health care and stop with the argument of what we are convicted of because of our own religious beliefs or ideology," expressed Bazaldua.

The Dallas resolution will now go before a full city council and mayor for a vote, which could happen as soon as Aug. 10.