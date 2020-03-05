Dallas Job Fair Comes as Worker Pay Raises Reaches Top in Nation

Job seekers have a good chance of landing a new gig at a Dallas Hires: Hiring Event on Thursday.

And the event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Redbird Mall in southern Dallas, comes at a prime time to seek employment in Dallas County, in particular.

The average workers’ wages rose more in the last year in Dallas County than it did in any large county in the United States, according to data released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average worker’s pay rose by 5.1% between September 2018 through September 2019, according to the federal data.

Part of the explanation for the rise in pay is due to increased competition. The Dallas-Fort Worth area added approximately 128,000 jobs during 2019, which also was the highest figure of any major metropolitan area in the United States.

Worker pay is up across just about every employment sector, according to Mark Malone, Sr., the Dallas area Senior Vice President of Robert Half, a major staffing company.

“We are seeing (raises) at all levels. We estimate the unemployment rate for some of the Accounting and Finance positions locally to be less than 1 percent,” Malone said. “When supply is low and demand is high for a particular skill set, you have to ‘pay to play’ or you will lose out on top talent.”

There are approximately 30 employers who will participate in the Dallas Hires event on Thursday, and they will primarily focus on filling entry-level and mid-level positions.

Participants are encouraged to bring a resume and to register ahead of time.