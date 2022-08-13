Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students.

800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond.

Excitement is building inside the new Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation from students present and past.

Yvonne Silver graduated from Roosevelt High in 1972.

“Hopefully with the changes being made, it’ll bring more people back in and back into the school, and be as excited as we were back in our days,” said alumna Silver.

The original campus was 75% demolished to make room for interior and exterior renovations. These additions include a new library and media room, a restaurant and storage space to support the culinary arts program and a new main secured entrance.

“It says something to the scholars when they come in and see the renovations. Because when we tell them we do what’s best for kids, they can walk into this building and see we truly do what’s best for kids,” said LaKisha Thomas, Principal of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation.

Alumni from years past were recognized inside the auditorium during the ceremony. Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa grew up and taught nearby. He championed the project that transformed the 58-year-old Oak Cliff campus into a modern learning complex.

“I’m really excited where the school district is going and I’m really proud of everyone for making this happen,” said Dr. Hinojosa.

There will be stepped-up security this school year and all employees have all gone through extra training in case of an emergency.