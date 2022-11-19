Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break

Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations.

“It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”

According to the district, participating schools will serve morning snacks from 8 a.m. through 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.through 12 p.m.

"On-site" schools will provide meals in conjunction with academic enrichment programs. Breakfast will be served from 8 am through 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m through 12 p.m. Those meals must be consumed on-site.

“Pop-up” schools will have a truck/van stationed at the front of each school at the designated time; meals (breakfast and lunch) will be served from the trucks. Meals will be served “to go”. Frozen or refrigerated items are meant to be heated and served at home. Meals will be served while supplies last.

For more information about times and locations, visit Dallas ISD.