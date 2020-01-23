Dallas ISD Trustees to Decide Fate of Schools Damaged by October Tornado

Dallas ISD schools still hang in limbo three months after being severely damaged from the tornado that ripped through Northwest Dallas in October.

District trustees on Thursday night will make a major decision on the fate of those campuses. This comes after months of discussion and input from the community.

The schools that were damaged are Cary Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary.

No matter which plan is chosen, badly damaged Cary Middle School will have to be replaced and will become Pre-K through 8th grade.

But for the other two schools, there are still some options the trustees are deciding at their meeting Thursday night, including whether to rebuild or renovate the existing structures.

Choosing to rebuild both buildings will place the total project price tag at just under $200 million, according to the district. While renovation would put the estimated expense just over $130 million.

But now, we're learning of a third option from trustee Edwin Flores of District 1, who will be leading the discussion at the meeting.

"I said what if we do partial replacement? Kept some of what's already there and what's new, relatively new from 2004. Kept that wing and kept the building we were adding on right now and then just replace the rest? So that dropped the price dramatically," he said.

Either way, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told reporters there will be funding for the project from a combination of district funds, insurance money and bond money.

And while decisions will be made at the trustee meeting, the next steps are not an overnight process. The district says it could take until August 2022 to get the schools back up and running.

Trustee Flores also thanked the community for their support in donations to help these schools rebuild, totaling so far at $4.5 million. He said the Dallas Education Foundation is helping provide oversight for those dollars.

