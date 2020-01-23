Dallas ISD Trustees Consider Plans for Three Tornado Ravaged Schools

The Dallas ISD Plan for three tornado ravaged schools drew complaints Thursday from neighbors, with school trustees set to consider the plan Thursday night.

Walnut Hill Elementary, Cary Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School have been unusable since the Oct. 20 twister tore through North Dallas.

The plan calls for consolidating the three schools into two buildings on the campus shared by Cary and Thomas Jefferson with some high quality programs.

Trustee Edwin Flores said K-12 all on one campus is the format used by North Dallas private schools.

“That’s what’s available in the North Dallas area. That’s what this school would compete against,” he said. “We want to have some really unique offerings in our school.”

Walnut Hill Elementary was a historic school with Blue Ribbon ratings for excellence.

The plan calls for sending the elementary students to Cary and suggests making the Walnut Hill location a career institute where high school age students from many parts of the city would be bused in for training.

“Absolutely not,” said neighbor Gina Hunt who lives beside Walnut Hill Elementary. “I think all the traffic, all the buses pulling in all these students, we’re not on board with that.”

Her neighbor Lisa Bloodgood grew up in the neighborhood and attended all three schools.

“It’s hard to think about Walnut Hill not having the kids anymore,” she said.

“Since I went there originally as a kid, I’m not very gung ho about the career institute being put there.”

Neighbor Jillann Ivan said Walnut Hill Elementary School parents do not want their children sent to the new Cary Middle School.

“It’s one of the top schools in the state of Texas and why would you tear apart and mess that up? You should keep those parents and those kids and those teachers together. It’s been a huge success. And actually Dallas should be modeling other schools after this school,” Ivan said.

The Cary Middle School building was considered a total loss from the tornado damage. School officials were considering whether portions of the Walnut Hill and Thomas Jefferson buildings could be saved.

Options for a career institute included an entirely new building or one that incorporated the historic Walnut Hill structure.

Thomas Jefferson High School could be entirely replaced or renovated.

Flores said there is a third option of partial replacement.

“I would like the full replacement and I think there are some other Trustees who agree with that. But I also understand there needs to be some compromise,” Flores said. “Renovation with partial replacement drops the price pretty dramatically.”

Flores said there would no final decision on the future of the Walnut Hill Elementary School campus Wednesday but combining K through 12 on the single Cary-Thomas Jefferson Campus is the directions Dallas ISD is considering.

Since the tornado, Thomas Jefferson students have been attending classes at the former Thomas Edison Middle School in West Dallas. Walnut Hill students are going to the former Tom Field Elementary in Northwest Dallas. Cary Middle School students were split between two adjacent middle schools.

Dallas officials hope to have the students back in permanent locations by August of 2022.