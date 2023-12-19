Dallas ISD to offer free meals for kids over winter break

The Dallas Independent School District says they'll provide free "pop-up" breakfast and lunch service to all children ages 18 and under twice over the winter break.

The district's Food and Child Nutrition Services Department will twice offer two breakfasts and two lunches, first on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 4, outside 11 campuses.

The meal will provide "an optimal blend of whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables." Some meals may require cooking, see preparation instructions here.

If the weather is clear, a delivery truck will park at the main entrance to the campus and meals will be served from the truck. If it's rainy, the meals will be served at the school's front entrance. The meal service will be canceled if snow, sleet, or other dangerous conditions exist.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Two breakfasts will be served at the following locations on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Kimball High School, 3606 South Westmoreland Road

JL Long Middle School, 6116 Reiger Avenue

Marcus Leadership Academy, 291 Northaven Road

Pinkston High School, 2815 Bickers Street

Spruce High School, 9722 Old Seagoville Road

Tasby Middle School, 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue

Two lunches will be served at the following locations on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 4, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Medrano Middle School, 9815 Brockbank Drive

Dade Middle School, 2727 Grand Avenue

Molina High School, 2355 Duncanville Road

South Oak Cliff High School, 3601 South Marsalis Avenue

Roosevelt High School, 525 Bonnieview Road

Meals are served while supplies last or until the end of the service window.