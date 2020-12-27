Dallas ISD to Offer Curbside Meals Monday

The Dallas Independent School District will offer free curbside meals to all children 18 years old and under Monday.
Meal distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or until supplies lasts, at 14 sites around the city.
According to Dallas ISD, each curbside meal contains a value of $80 worth of groceries.
The pickup locations are:
- Young Women’s STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School
- Benjamin Franklin Middle School
- Emmett J. Conrad High School
- Leonides G. Cigarroa Elementary School
- David Carter High School
- Molina High School
- L.G. Pinkston High School
- Roosevelt High School
- Skyline High School
- South Oak Cliff High School
- Sunset High School
- George W. Truett Elementary School
- Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- W.T. White High School.
