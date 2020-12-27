dallas isd

Dallas ISD to Offer Curbside Meals Monday

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Independent School District will offer free curbside meals to all children 18 years old and under Monday.

Meal distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or until supplies lasts, at 14 sites around the city.

According to Dallas ISD, each curbside meal contains a value of $80 worth of groceries.

The pickup locations are:

  • Young Women’s STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School
  • Benjamin Franklin Middle School
  • Emmett J. Conrad High School
  • Leonides G. Cigarroa Elementary School
  • David Carter High School
  • Molina High School
  • L.G. Pinkston High School
  • Roosevelt High School
  • Skyline High School
  • South Oak Cliff High School
  • Sunset High School
  • George W. Truett Elementary School
  • Wilmer-Hutchins High School
  • W.T. White High School.

Click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdDallas
