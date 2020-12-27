Dallas ISD to Offer Curbside Meals Monday

The Dallas Independent School District will offer free curbside meals to all children 18 years old and under Monday.

Meal distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or until supplies lasts, at 14 sites around the city.

According to Dallas ISD, each curbside meal contains a value of $80 worth of groceries.

The pickup locations are:

Young Women’s STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Emmett J. Conrad High School

Leonides G. Cigarroa Elementary School

David Carter High School

Molina High School

L.G. Pinkston High School

Roosevelt High School

Skyline High School

South Oak Cliff High School

Sunset High School

George W. Truett Elementary School

Wilmer-Hutchins High School

W.T. White High School.

