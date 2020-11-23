dallas isd

Dallas ISD to Host Thanksgiving Food Distribution at 11 Locations

In addition to daily meals to feed students during this week off school, Dallas ISD will also be handing out free Thanksgiving meal kits to the general community

NBC 5 News

Even though school is out all Thanksgiving week, Dallas Independent School District staff continues to help students and families in need.

On Monday Nov. 23, Dallas ISD will distribute curbside meals for students at 11 locations. The distribution runs from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until supplies last.

Meal boxes include six breakfasts, six lunches, three snacks and three dinners.

The district is also distributing a whole free roasted turkey and a 30 pound Farmers to Families food box to anyone in the community who needs it.

The following are the pick up locations for food:

  • Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy
  • Bryan Adams High School
  • David W. Carter High School
  • José "Joe" May Elementary School
  • Moisés E. Molina High School
  • Skyline High School
  • South Oak Cliff High School
  • Sunset High School
  • Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy
  • Wilmer-Hutchins High School
  • Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School

There are no requirements for families to pick up food.

For more information on Dallas ISD's Food and Child Nutrition Services, go to www.dallasisd.org/FCNS.

