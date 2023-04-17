Dallas ISD to Host Job Fair Offering Incentives to Attract New Teachers

The Dallas ISD is offering thousands of dollars in hiring incentives hoping to attract hundreds of new teachers. \

Starting pay is $61,000 and the district is working to fill 200-400 positions. Teachers can also receive incentives for teaching math and science, career and technical education, speech-language pathology, special education inclusion and languages other than English.

Dallas ISD also offers an alternative certification program to help those who want to switch careers to get into teaching. Candidates can qualify for $4,000 in reimbursements for fees paid for alternative certification programs.

"If you have a huge passion for children, a huge passion for community, if you're really, you know, in your heart and desire want to make an impact. Dallas is the district for you," said Melody Tillman, Dallas ISD special projects coordinator on the human capital management team. "We have so many students that can definitely use an everyday person in the classroom that just wants to pour love into students."

Tillman shared that new teachers will also receive a $3,000 hiring incentive.

The job fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Conrad High School. Recruiters will be prepared to hire on the spot.

ONLINE: Learn more about the district-wide job fair and see the full list of stackable incentives here.

DISD is the second-largest school district in the state with 235 campuses.

