Dallas ISD to Begin Phasing-In Athletic, Related UIL Activities Next Week

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says the district will begin in-person athletic conditioning and other designated UIL activities after Labor Day.

At this time, all Dallas ISD students will kick-off the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8 following the distance-learning model which is expected to continue until at least Oct. 6. However, due to the "recent leveling out of Dallas County COVID-19 cases, the district is permitting the phased-in start of athletic condition and other designated UIL activities" as early as next week.

The schedule for the restart of athletic activities is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Varsity ONLY for the following sports: cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis, and volleyball.

for the following sports: cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis, and volleyball. Monday, Sept. 14 - Sub-varsity (9th grade and JV) for the following sports: cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis, and volleyball.

Monday, Sept. 21 - UIL marching band, drill team, and cheerleading.

The district said in a statement Wednesday that the in-person athletic activities will be subject to all approved district safety protocols. Key tenets of the phased-in restart of athletics include:

Guidance: Details of the CDC and UIL aligned protocols have been provided and explained to each of the campus coordinators and will be strictly enforced.

Details of the CDC and UIL aligned protocols have been provided and explained to each of the campus coordinators and will be strictly enforced. Implementation: All schools will implement a "Small Group Instruction" model in order to minimize the number of student-athletes on campus at a given time. Strength and conditioning sessions will occur outdoors. Marching Band, Drill Team, Cheerleading and other extracurriculars will implement all required safety protocols for participation.

All schools will implement a "Small Group Instruction" model in order to minimize the number of student-athletes on campus at a given time. Strength and conditioning sessions will occur outdoors. Marching Band, Drill Team, Cheerleading and other extracurriculars will implement all required safety protocols for participation. Monitoring: Central office athletic directors and athletic trainers as well as visual & performing arts staff will monitor and assist with all phases of the re-entry implementation. Campus visits will be completed to ensure the fidelity of process implementation.

Central office athletic directors and athletic trainers as well as visual & performing arts staff will monitor and assist with all phases of the re-entry implementation. Campus visits will be completed to ensure the fidelity of process implementation. Special Education: Designated special education services will also start phasing in by appointment on September 8, with parent opt-in beginning Sept. 17.

The district said officials will closely monitor athletic activities, and if confirmed cases of COVID-19 are detected, which Hinojosa said is expected, appropriate actions will be taken to protect students and staff.