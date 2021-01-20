dallas isd

Dallas ISD Teacher Receives International Recognition

Dallas ISD Spanish teacher Akash Patel received special recognition from the International Literacy Association for his work.
Dallas ISD Spanish teacher Akash Patel received special recognition from the International Literacy Association for his work.

The association named Patel as one of the most influential teachers under the age of 30.

Patel founded the nonprofit called 'Happy World Foundation.'

The organization "promotes global citizenship education, citizen-to-citizen diplomacy and cross-cultural understanding in schools and communities worldwide" according to the website.

'Happy World Foundation' connects students from all over the U.S. to children in more than 150 countries.

"They engage in conversation with that person to learn more about culture, country, traditions, economy, powerful way of helping children dispel stereotypes and treat everyone the same," said DISD teacher, Akash Patel.

Literacy teachers from all over the world competed for the recognition.

