Dallas ISD Takes Part in School Safety Listening Session in Wake of Uvalde Shooting

With parents still reeling from news of the 21 students and teachers murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, parents came together in Dallas Tuesday night at Rosemont Lower Elementary School with questions and concerns about what's being done to keep their kids safe.

"You think, I drop my child off at school, you expect them to be safe, you expect to see them at the end of the day and just the thought of not having that, whatever we're doing, it's not enough. It's not good enough,” said Jennifer Tarulli.

Tarulli, who has two children in the district, was one of the dozens of parents who showed up to hear from Dallas ISD Police Chief John Lawton, along with a panel of other district and state leaders, addressing to not only changes being made in the wake of Uvalde but also the measures already in place.

"We're doing intruder checks. We're also going around and making sure that all of our doors are secure on our campus. And of course, something that we're doing that we do all along is the alert training, which is active shooter training,” said Lawton.

He assured anxious parents that training requires the first responding officer to make entry in case of an active shooter.

Looking ahead, board trustee Ben Mackey said added measures could include swipe card access for all entries and a revamped district-wide camera system.

And in the wake of Monday's shooting in Duncanville, Lawton assured the district has stepped up its security presence at camps and other summer programming.

Mental health initiatives were another key point of discussion Tuesday.

This February, Dallas ISD implemented the Sandy Hook Promise Anonymous Reporting System.

At next week’s school board meeting, Mackey said the board will discuss next year’s budget and how they’ll fund new security initiatives in the wake of Uvalde.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by state representatives Jessica Gonzalez and Rafael Anchia.

It's one of several listening sessions being held by democratic leaders across the state.