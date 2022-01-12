Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa to Leave Role as District Leader

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will step down from his post leading the state’s second-largest school system by the end of this year, DallasNews.com reports.

Hinojosa shared news of his resignation on a call with other Texas superintendents this week. He is expected to offer his resignation to trustees during Dallas ISD’s monthly board briefing Thursday.

How long Hinojosa will stay in his current post will depend on how quickly trustees can identify his replacement.

Hinojosa, 65, hasn’t publicly said what his next plans are. Local political observers have often speculated that the Dallas native would seek public office – perhaps as soon as the upcoming 2023 Dallas mayoral race.

