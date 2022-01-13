Dallas ISD Super is Leaving, But ‘Not Retiring or Stepping Down'

Outgoing Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa confirmed he's leaving the district Thursday, but says he's not retiring or stepping down, but stepping up. It's just not yet clear into what.

Hinojosa held a news conference Thursday afternoon where he confirmed this year would be his last leading the area's largest school district.

"I'm not retiring … I can't, it's not in my DNA. I don't step down, I step up. I'm not stepping down on anything, but I am going to exit as superintendent. My last official day will be Dec. 31, 2022."

Hinojosa, who has held the superintendency of the district two different times, said his journey with education in Dallas has been special but that it's time to turn over the reigns to someone else and he wanted the board to have time to select the right candidate.

"I could have finished my contract, that's just two years out. But could I do this for 10 more years? I'm 65-years-old, probably not," Hinojosa said. "They need to find someone who can keep this magic going for 10 more years, 20 more years."

But with two more years on his deal, Hinojosa was asked why now was the best time for a transition at the top.

"Why now? Right now, this district is in the best shape it's ever been and we can attract the best," Hinojosa said. "I think success breeds success and when you're on top you're able to attract people"

The board will formally accept his resignation at a later date.

He said that even though he has given the board at least one person to choose from when it comes to selecting his replacement, it's totally up to them to make the final decision.

The board is expected to narrow candidates this spring and have someone in place by the start of the 2022-23 school year. Hinojosa said he'd be around to help with the transition and make himself available to that person as needed.

Though there has been speculation Hinojosa may be interested in local government, he didn't want to talk about the future beyond the Dallas ISD and said his sole focus for the next six months is to be the superintendent and see the district through the pandemic.

In Fort Worth Thursday, Dr. Kent Scribner announced that he would be retiring at the end of his contract which expires Aug. 31, 2024.

NBC 5's Wayne Carter contributed to this report.