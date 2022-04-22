Dallas ISD Students Mark Earth Day Planting Seeds for Future

Students from pre-K through 2nd grade took the classroom outside for Earth Day at Dallas ISD's Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker.

"To make the Earth clean," Sofia said, explaining their Earth Day mission.

The students planted flowers in the school's new garden beds along with vegetable plants they sprouted from seeds.

"And so we've got cucumbers, and zucchinis, and peppers," Prestonwood Montessori STEM Director Sarah Kate Littlefield said, explaining the students are learning that taking care of the environment is a team effort. "So, it's like [if] one person doesn't take care, and now none of our plants sprout."

"I'm going to help you, Dafnee, to be like a team," Sofia said to her classmate. "OK, Sofia ... cover the roots," Dafnee said tapping her shovel around the base of the newly planted flowers.

Earth Day started in 1970 as a way to draw attention to environmental issues. The lessons are more important now than ever.

"Their brains are sponges right now. We are building habits that they are practicing every day in the garden, and taking home and teaching their parents more about," Littlefield said. "It gives me hope!"