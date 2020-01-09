Dallas

Dallas ISD Rolls out Options for School Rebuilds After Tornado

By Jack Highberger

Thomas Jefferson High School DISD 102119
Texas Sky Ranger

The Dallas Independent School District unveiled options Thursday to either largely renovate or rebuild schools badly damaged by the last year’s tornado.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he hopes the board of trustees will decide how to move forward inside the next two weeks so they can have the schools back open by August 2022.

“What we expect from you in two weeks is which plan we go for,” Hinojosa told trustees.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

travel advisory 22 mins ago

Southwest, American Issue Travel Warnings Ahead of Friday’s Storms

weather experts 9 mins ago

Live Radar: Wicked Weather May Bring Tornadoes, Hail and Flooding Friday

No matter which plan is chosen, badly damaged Cary Middle School will have to be replaced and will become PreK – 8th grade.

The other two options center around whether to renovate the damaged Thomas Jefferson High School or completely rebuild it, along with Walnut Hill Elementary, which will become a career institute building.

Choosing to rebuild both buildings will place the total project price tag at just under $200 million, according to the district. While renovation would put the estimated expense just over $130 million.

Either way, Hinojosa told reporters there will be funding for the project from a combination of district funds, insurance money and bond money.

“I am very comfortable with option two(rebuild), the only reason I am recommending option one is because it is less money,” Hinojosa said.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas isdtornado
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us