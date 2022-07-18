Dallas ISD Requires Clear or Mesh Backpacks for Grades 6-12

Clear or mesh backpacks are now required for secondary students in the Dallas Independent School District, the district announced Monday in a press release.

Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, clear or mesh bags will be required for all students in grades 6-12 in an effort to ensure school safety.

The district said the decision stems from recommendations made by the district's safety and internal task forces as well as student and parent feedback gathered earlier this month.

The district will distribute clear backpacks to all students before the start of the school year.

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district's comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety," the district said.

According to the release, students can carry a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches inside their backpack to store personal items such as a cellphone, money or hygiene products.

For more information, visit dallasisd.org/backpacks and dallasisd.org/mochilas.