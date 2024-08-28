Dallas ISD preschooler left alone on school bus for hours

Parents of a Dallas ISD preschooler say they’re traumatized and want answers on how their 4-year-old daughter was left alone on a school bus for hours.

Instead of arriving at school, the family says the child ended up miles away and left unattended in 95-degree heat.

“She could have lost her life,” Keturah Crockett said about her daughter.

Keturah Crockett and her husband Robert Pruitt says what should have been a regular school day on Tuesday turned when she received a call about 30 minutes before the end of school from DISD Student Transportation Services.

“To get that call and to hear that she was left on that bus for seven hours, I just cannot imagine what she went through."

What they already know horrifies them. Instead of a short trip from their home to nearby Clinton P. Russell Elementary in Oak Cliff, the family says their daughter wasn’t taken off the bus at school, but instead remained strapped in and ended up seven miles away in Lancaster. That’s where Dallas ISD operates a bus barn at the Pat Raney Service Center.

Crockett says an employee from that location called her and said her non-verbal daughter had been left on the bus on an afternoon when temperatures soared past 95 degrees.

“Ten minutes go by, thirty minutes go by, an hour goes by and nothing,” Pruitt said about his daughter. “No one is coming to get you, so I can only imagine the distress she was in.”

Dallas ISD told NBC 5 in a statement an investigation is underway.

“We are appalled about the incident involving a pre-K student who remained on a bus yesterday. We are grateful the student is well and are conducting a thorough investigation,” according to a statement.

Crockett says the district transportation employee she spoke with told her another bus driver who prepared the bus for the afternoon route discovered her daughter and then paramedics were called.

The parents say their daughter was taken to the hospital and received IV treatment and fluids for symptoms of dehydration.

The family didn’t make it home from the hospital until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

“I feel like angels were watching over her, keeping her cool because not a lot of children make it out of that situation,” Crockett said.

“An entity I trusted to transport my daughter literally around the corner failed her, failed us completely,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt and Crockett say they have questions for their daughter’s school as well about why they did not receive an automated call notifying them she was absent.

Both believe if that call had been received, someone would have located their daughter hours sooner.

They say as they wait to learn what discipline the bus driver might face, they carry an understandable parental urge to see what their little girl endured alone.

“I want to see the video from the time my daughter got on that bus in front of our apartment to the time paramedics took her off of it,” Pruitt said.