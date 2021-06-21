Dallas ISD Prepares to Start Summer Learning Programs

Dallas ISD is set to launch its summer learning programs this week for pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade students.

More than 10,500 students have enrolled with 181 campuses participating.

“Our main focus this summer is a couple of things: To recapture unfinished learning and to reconnect with our students through social/emotional care and in helping to get back in the groove with in-person and hybrid instruction for the upcoming year,” said Shannon Trejo, Dallas ISD chief academic officer.

The voluntary program will feature options of in-person, virtual and hybrid learning.

“We’re ready and looking forward to bringing all of our students back. So, we think the summer is a great transition to get used to having that daily routine, being face-to-face and really experiencing our new normal as we transition into the next year and our second big focus is the opportunity to get back into academic study,” Trejo said.

More information on DISD Summer Programs can be found HERE.