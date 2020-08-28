Dallas

Dallas ISD Policy Change Allows Campus Staff to Bring Children to Work

According to Dallas ISD, children must be at least 4 years old and no older than 15, and they can be enrolled in any school district to qualify

NBC 5 News

Dallas ISD has announced a regulation change that will allow the children of classroom teachers and campus staff to accompany their parents to campuses during the period of distance learning across the district.

According to Dallas ISD, children must be at least 4 years old and no older than 15, and they can be enrolled in any school district to qualify.

All campus staff must request and receive permission in writing from the principal before they can bring their children to work, Dallas ISD said. Approval can be revoked by the principal or district at any time during the distance learning period.

Dallas ISD said this change is intended to ease the burden on teachers and staff who choose to work on campus and whose children would otherwise have to attend daycare or stay home alone.

Teachers and staff who take advantage of this option are responsible for the safety of their children and for ensuring there are no disruptions to their daily tasks or campus operations, Dallas ISD said.

Dallas ISD said the children must also follow all district and campus rules, regulations, guidelines, and health and safety procedures.

