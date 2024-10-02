Hispanic Heritage Month: Dallas ISD PD celebrates first Hispanic female sergeant

This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas ISD Police Department is applauding the hard work of their first Hispanic sergeant.

María Rodríguez was born and raised in Dallas.

“For elementary school, I attended Maple Lawn, and then I went to middle school at Longfellow. I graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and I participated in Liberty Belles,” Rodríguez said.

In December of 2023, Rodríguez become the first Hispanic sergeant for the school district’s police department.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Her first job, however, was as a teacher’s assistant for the Dallas school district’s English Second Language Department.

“I assisted the teachers (in) being the bridge between the teacher and the student,” Rodríguez said. “I'm very passionate about helping, especially helping my community.”

Still, Rodríguez had other career dreams to explore.

“I wasn't sure that this is what I wanted. I remember maybe when I was eight years old telling my parents that I wanted to be a law enforcement officer,” Rodríguez said.

It was thanks to the encouragement and direction of a Dallas ISD police officer that Rodríguez was finally able to explore her future in law enforcement.

“I met a mentor, an officer that worked at Skyline High School. Officer Allan Miles, who told me about a program that our department was starting. And so, he helped me and guided me into being able to apply,” Rodríguez said.

In 2015, Rodríguez came much closer to accomplishing her dream.

“I graduated in 2015 from the police academy,” Rodríguez said.

She would later become a detective for Dallas ISD PD and specialize in crimes against persons and sexual assaults. Her work gave Rodríguez the opportunity to work one-on-one with students and their families during some of the most stressful times in their lives.

“I have been in many situations where our Hispanic parents don't understand, especially if their child is being charged with a crime. I mean, as a parent, I would want to know what my child is being charged with and understand what that entails,” Rodríguez said. “I love clarifying any doubts that they have, because majority of the issues that I see between the community and the police department, it's the lack of knowledge.”

Education, Sgt. Rodríguez said, is key to building relationships with students and improving their outcomes within the criminal justice system.

“My goal is to… educate them about the law,” Rodríguez said. “That way they don't grow up as adults and have negative interactions with the police department.”

Rodríguez hopes her role as sergeant will inspire students to dream big as well as increase Hispanic representation within her department and the criminal justice system.

“Be fearless. Don't let fear hold you back,” Rodríguez said. “You can do anything that you set your mind to.”

Rodríguez said she continues to work hard as she has an even bigger goal with the Dallas ISD Police Department.

“It’s inspiring other women. I can see it already,” Rodríguez said. “Hoping one day that a Hispanic female can be the chief of our police department.”