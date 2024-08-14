Dallas ISD partners with nonprofit to open second all-girls high school

Dallas ISD opened the doors this fall to the Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs, its second all-girls high school, in partnership with the nonprofit Young Women's Preparatory Network (YWPN).

“The school is a natural fit to join our network of all-girls, college preparatory schools across Texas, and we are thrilled to welcome them, grow with them, and support the goals of their hard-working students," said YWPN CEO Lynn McBee in a news release.

On Wednesday, YWPN announced a four-year $2 million grant from the Texas Instruments Foundation to fund campus enhancements such as a campus-based college advisor, leadership programs, and enhanced STEM education/equipment to make YWSA a comprehensive college preparatory campus with cutting-edge STEAM resources and curriculum. Funding will also go toward staff development, curriculum materials, and student-focused summer learning and social-emotional wellness programs.

“We are excited how this grant will help ensure the girls who attend Young Women’s STEAM Academy will now have a continuum of STEM learning through 12th grade, taught by great teachers who are committed to the best learning environment for their students,” said Andy Smith, executive director of the TI Foundation, in a news release. “Our goal with investments such as this is to improve math and science learning outcomes and opportunities for students who face economic and educational barriers, and we know that this grant will help Dallas ISD and the Young Women’s Preparatory Network get YWSA students more confident in STEM subjects and more excited about careers in STEM fields.”

YWSA opened in 2016 as the district's first all-girls neighborhood school for grades six through eight. Now, eight years later, it begins serving students through 12th grade. Recruitment for the first class of 50 ninth graders started back in January. The campus will add a new grade level each year until the inaugural class graduates in 2028.

The transformation to a school for girls in 6th through 12th grades is aligned with the YWPN model. The Dallas-based nonprofit partners with public school districts across the state of Texas to operate the largest network of all-girls, public, college preparatory schools in the nation.

Dallas ISD's Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School was the first in the network when it opened in 2004. Now, 20 years later, YWSA adds to the sisterhood of a dozen campuses, which includes the Young Women's Leadership Academy in the Fort Worth ISD.

"One hundred percent of our girls have been accepted to college and have persisted by about 70%. So, we know that when we partner with public ed and we get under the tent and we have the model and we have the resources and the enhancement dollars and showing them the playbook, exposing them to things that haven't been exposed to, they learn and they persist and they graduate from college and they change their lives and their families lives," McBee told NBC 5.

Lynn McBee, CEO of Young Women's Preparatory Network, tells NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson about the schools that have been opened across Texas and the work they are doing.

Dr. Jameile R. Choce, the district's executive director of transformation and innovation, said the question isn't why should they add a second all-girls high school, but why not?

"With the focus on equity and access coupled with the success Irma Rangel has had over the years, we thought it would be a great opportunity to replicate the model right here in Pleasant Grove. This time with the caveat that there will not be any entry-level requirements, truly opening up the door for all girls to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime educational experience," said Choice during an interview with NBC 5 on the first day of school.

Dr. Jameile R. Choice tells NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson about the Young Women's STEAM Academy in Balch Springs which has expanded to welcome girls in grades six through 12.

Choice said the public-private partnership and the $2 million investment would provide access to a rigorous educational experience and open the doors for students to take part in field trips, internships, and an on-campus college access provider to help girls navigate the college application and scholarship process which can be daunting for some families.

"As a first-generation college student, had I had an opportunity like that available to me, it would've made the transition to college a lot smoother," YWSA Principal Rubinna Sanchez said as she talked about the excitement she has that her students will now get this chance to prepare for college.

Rubinna Sanchez, principal of the Young Women's STEAM Academy, tells NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson about the opportunities that the newly-expanded school will provide for Texas girls.

“When girls start in sixth grade, we want them to start thinking that they will be with us until they graduate,” said Hampton. “You are Lady Jag from sixth all the way through to twelfth grade," said assistant principal Sasha Hampton in a district news release.