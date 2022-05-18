Dallas ISD Names Lone Finalist in Superintendent Search

The Dallas Independent School District has named Stephanie Elizalde as the lone superintendent finalist, the board of trustees announced Wednesday following a unanimous vote.

Elizalde is the current superintendent of Austin Independent School District where she has served since 2020. She previously served as an administrative official at Dallas ISD, working as the chief of School Leadership, a position overseeing success in the district.

Elizalde is a native Texan and third-generation public school educator with various roles in the field including teacher and principal, the district said in a news release.

Current Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced his retirement in January of this year, ending a 13-year tenure in the city. Hinojosa had previously mentioned his support of Deputy Superintendent Susanna Cordova to take his place though the board had the final say, even hiring an outside firm to assist in the search.

Texas requires a 21-day review period for the position and after, trustees are expected to formally offer Elizalde a contract for employment.

If confirmed, Elizalde will be the second female superintendent in the school district’s history.