Dallas ISD Launches Hiring Fair for Teachers, Offers Incentives

In light of the national teacher shortages due to the pandemic, officials with the Dallas Independent School District say they are ready to hire the best of the best through an upcoming job fair incentive program.

The in-person fair will take place Saturday, April 23 at Conrad High School beginning at 9 a.m.

According to DISD, the incentives include $2,000 for new teachers and a reimbursement payment of up to $4,000 for alternative certification program fees.

This isn't the first time the school district has gotten creative in order to drive in new teachers. In February, DISD offered waived fees for their one-year program for those with a bachelor's degree looking to earn certification on certain subjects in demand.

During the event, attendees will be able to learn more about available positions and ​have a chance to interview with principals and hiring teams.

Click here to register for the job fair. DISD encourages applicants to complete the application form prior to the event at www.dallasisd.org/careers.