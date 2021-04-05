Dallas ISD Launches ‘Finish Strong' Campaign for Class of 2021

Dallas ISD is launching the "Finish Strong" campaign, which aims to bring 100% of seniors back to in-person learning starting April 12.

Dallas ISD said that through this campaign, the district is working to make the Class of 2021's closing weeks as memorable as possible by urging seniors to return to on-campus learning full time.

According to Dallas ISD, safety will be the priority throughout this campaign, and the district will continue its established safety measures like social distancing, wearing masks, sanitation stations, and plexiglass dividers.

With high schools able to safely serve more in-person students, the district said all seniors are urged to return to on-campus learning full time starting April 12.

While continuing to follow safety practices, Dallas ISD high schools will offer fun, memorable activities for seniors, the district said.