Dallas ISD is offering free meals for kids over Thanksgiving break

To help fight hunger among children in Dallas during the holidays, Dallas ISD announced it has families in need covered.

The Food and Child Nutrition Services department plans to provide a pop-up meal service free of cost to all children 18 years and younger and students up to 21 years of age with disabilities.

Three breakfasts and three lunches will be served in a pop-up format on Monday, Nov. 20 at select schools. Meals are served while supplies last.

Click here for times and campus locations.

Click here for a preparation guide, as some meals may require cooking.

If the weather is clear, DISD will host the pop-up meal service with a delivery truck parked at the main entrance driveway to the campuses. Meals will be served from the truck. Meal service will last until supplies run out or until the service time ends.

If there is rain, DISD said meals will be served by employees at the front or main entrance of each school. Meal service will last until supplies run out or until the service time ends.