Dallas ISD High School Students to Receive Updated Ranking After Courses Mislabeled

High school students in Dallas ISD will receive new class rankings next week after the district said that some students may not have received correct credits for AP courses.

In a letter to parents, the district said they found an inconsistency about how middle schools were coding high school core content credit courses that were taken in sixth grade through eighth grade. Students who took a course that that has an AP succession course in high school may not have received their credit in the correct category. The courses will be classified as Category II.

This effects students who entered high school in the 2017-2018 school year or after. The district will re-run class ranks on Monday, March 9 and give new rankings for students on Tuesday, March 10.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and understand the sensitivity around this topic," the district said in the letter. "While we work to ensure a smooth transition to our new class rank system, families may also use the Rank Calculation Simulation Form to validate any Category II courses not reflected in their previous ranking. The simulation form and support sheet can be found at www.dallasisd.org/counselingservices by selecting the Class Rank drop down menu. For a complete list of the Eligible Course Numbers for Class Rank Calculation, visit www.dallasisd.org/ecncrc.