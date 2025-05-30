Dallas ISD graduate celebrates international soccer success

At just four years old, Ashanti Hall started playing co-ed soccer for the Park South Family YMCA in South Dallas. She couldn’t even imagine where that early love for the game would take her.

“By the summer of eighth grade, I switched club teams and for the Cosmos which took me to places Colorado and Austin,” Hall said. “After that team kind of dispersed, I went to play for BVB Academy which took me places like California, Houston, Louisiana, Arkansas and Germany. My family also moved to Pleasant Grove where I attended Skyline High School playing Varsity Soccer and Varsity Basketball and Varsity Track as a freshman. I would go from soccer practice to basketball practice to club soccer practice most days of the week. By my junior year, my mother got a job opportunity, so we moved again which led me to go to W. T. White playing soccer and basketball.”

Hall didn’t just play, but she excelled. She has been awarded the offensive most valuable player every year she has played soccer at the school and was ranked first in the district in the 2024-2025 season for goals and assists.

Her accolades include international recognition as well. Hall was chosen to train with the Borussia Bortmund’s women’s soccer team in Germany.

“Playing in Germany was definitely a great experience, honor and culture shock. I was able to learn a lot about the soccer culture on a next level professionally and I got to see how big soccer really is overseas. It was also hard work with two-a-day workouts, eating new and different things and adjusting to the time difference and air,” Hall said.

She specifically mentioned the air, because she lives with asthma and must take special care when playing, especially in new areas with different air quality.

“It was tough being so far away from home and family, but it was also amazing to be given the opportunity that a lot don’t get. We also played against the BVB professional women’s second team and came out with a victory. I was able to train and learn from top coaches within The School of Excellence which is why I went to Germany to attend,” Hall said.

With the new international soccer experience under her belt, the men’s FIFA World Cup coming to North Texas in 2026 had to be part of the conversation.

“It’s fantastic news, and we are so grateful for this experience. With me being from Dallas, this just shows the potential for growth of soccer around the world and that it could bring a lot more attention to soccer,” Hall said.

Hall has already accomplished so much, but she said she is nowhere close to being done.

“Academically, I want to get a degree in Biology and probably major in Kinesiology. [On the field] I’m hoping after four years of playing college soccer and developing my game, I can get sent to play in the professional league,” Hall said.

She graduates from W.T. White High School on Sunday, June 1.