Dallas ISD encouraging students to stay hydrated on buses

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

Dallas ISD is encouraging student bus riders to bring water bottles or sports bottles to help with staying hydrated while on the bus in extreme temperatures.

The district issued the message on its official website for students who ride the bus.

The suggestion in part reads "Our buses are equipped with air conditioning but when temperatures are this sever, they are not able to cool to desirable levels."

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Thursday and Friday across much of North Texas.

Dallas ISD students started the school year on Monday, Aug. 14.

