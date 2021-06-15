Dallas ISD Employee, BSA Volunteer Arrested, Accused of Possession of Child Pornography

A man who is an employee of the Dallas Independent School District and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America is in jail, accused of possession of child pornography, Mesquite police say.

John Adolph Lentz, 63, of Mesquite, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornograpy and three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child, Mesquite Police said.

Mesquite Police said Lentz is an employee of the Dallas Independent School District and that during their investigation they discovered Lentz also worked for the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered with his church in Dallas.

The Mesquite Police Department said they are not aware of any inappropriate direct contact between Lentz and any child.

NBC 5 News, Mesquite Police

Each possession of child pornography charge is a third-degree felony while the three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child are each state jail felonies.

It's not clear if Lentz has obtained an attorney. He is currently being held in the Mesquite city jail and a bond amount has not yet been set.

Anyone with information regarding any potential victims or acts committed is asked to contact Detective Rountree with the Mesquite Police Department at 972-329-8303 or trountre@mesquitepolice.org.