Mesquite

Dallas ISD Employee, BSA Volunteer Arrested, Accused of Possession of Child Pornography

Man faces six charges, three for possession of child pornography and three for possession of lewd material depicting a child

NBC 5 News

A man who is an employee of the Dallas Independent School District and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America is in jail, accused of possession of child pornography, Mesquite police say.

John Adolph Lentz, 63, of Mesquite, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornograpy and three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child, Mesquite Police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mesquite Police said Lentz is an employee of the Dallas Independent School District and that during their investigation they discovered Lentz also worked for the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered with his church in Dallas.

The Mesquite Police Department said they are not aware of any inappropriate direct contact between Lentz and any child.

john lentz
NBC 5 News, Mesquite Police
Mesquite Police say John Adolph Lentz, pictured, is accused of possession of child pornography and possession of lewd material depicting a child

Each possession of child pornography charge is a third-degree felony while the three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child are each state jail felonies.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 8 mins ago

AC Repair Companies See Demand Surge With High Temps, Challenged by Labor and Supply Shortage

Granbury 48 mins ago

DFW Veteran's Family Hopeful Biden-Putin Summit Will Lead to Son's Return

It's not clear if Lentz has obtained an attorney. He is currently being held in the Mesquite city jail and a bond amount has not yet been set.

Anyone with information regarding any potential victims or acts committed is asked to contact Detective Rountree with the Mesquite Police Department at 972-329-8303 or trountre@mesquitepolice.org.

This article tagged under:

Mesquitedallas isdMesquite PoliceBoy Scouts of Americachild pornography
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us