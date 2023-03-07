Dallas ISD, DEA to Host Community Meeting on Dangers of Fentanyl Tuesday Night

The Dallas Independent School District will talk with parents Tuesday night about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.

Dallas ISD Trustee Edwin Flores will hold a community meeting at WT White High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The meeting is open to the public and both the school district and DEA will "discuss the dangers of fentanyl in our schools and the community."

The district's meeting comes about a week after a Carrollton teenager was revived with Narcan after being found unresponsive in a school bathroom and just one day after a teenager died of a suspected drug overdose in Dallas.

A family member told NBC 5 they'd recently moved to North Texas from a town along the border in hopes of finding work and a better life. The teen's 29-year-old sister said she found her brother unconscious and performed CPR but was unable to revive him.

"I'm going to miss everything -- his smile, the way he would take care of me, and that's cause he was my baby brother," she said.

Dallas Police were investigating the suspected overdose Monday afternoon but have not revealed any further information and a cause of death has not been confirmed by the medical examiner.

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

WHAT IS RAINBOW FENTANYL?

In August 2022 the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public advisory about the alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available nationwide.

Brightly-colored fentanyl, dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" in the media, is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. The DEA said every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning of fentanyl appearing in bright colors, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy.