Dallas ISD data shows academic improvement after cellphone ban 5 years ago

Let's admit it, we all had to get used to the changes at the airport after 9/11. Eventually, we adapted and so the cellphone checkpoint for students at Robert T. Hill Middle School is kind of fitting.

"We have joked about taking over TSA for a day and showing them how it should, you know, be more comfortable and fun for everyone," said teacher Andrea McAnally.

Teachers make sure students don't have anything that hurts them physically or that hurts their learning.

Cellphones are sealed in a pouch called Yondr, only the teacher has the key to open it.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It's the trendy new thing in schools this year but at Robert T. Hill, it's old news, they were one of the very first in the country to do it, more than five years ago.

"I think back in the day, we paid $10 for the shipping, and they said, 'We want you to try this out. Tell us what you think,'" said Principal Candice Ruiz.

Most students shrugged it off.

"I was like, shocked, because my elementary school, you could have your phone out, but just not in class," said Jamayseion Edmonds, a 6th grader. "I didn't really think much of it. I mean, obviously it is for, like, for students to pay attention".

It was clear the classrooms needed help.

"Our students could not stay focused. It was difficult. Timers were going off. Texts were going off. My mom's texting me, I've got soccer practice. I got to let her know. And there wasn't a true focus on instruction," Ruiz said.

Richardson ISD tried it out too and this school year more districts got on board after hearing the success stories at schools like Robert T. Hill.

"The difference is incredible. The culture of the school has shifted. Truly," said McAnally. "The kids are talking to each other now, at lunch, they're engaged with each other. They're not on their phone."

The data backs it up too. Robert T. Hill has seen a 75% decrease in bullying and academically a 13-point gain in the number of students meeting expectations on STAAR.

But like everything these days it's not without controversy. The biggest complaints came from parents.

"They don't like, the inconvenience of not instantly having their kids answer them, and that is the struggle," said McAnally.

Just as more schools nationwide were looking at locking up phones there was another school shooting.

"I mean, like, the only con to it is that, like if there's an emergency, like, how are you gonna get it open?" said Edmonds.

"They can get into them. So one of the things about our pouch is they're not indestructible, so they can be open in case of an emergency, and your kids can probably show you," said Ruiz.

Is it worth it? Schools requiring it? It's such a tough question but listen to the kids.

"I kind of do like it because, because I need a little bit out of the phone, because I'm a little bit addicted because I mostly like use my phone, like, kind of 24/7 so I needed, so I need a little bit time off with it," said Allison Martin, a 6th grader.

After having their phones taken away, many of them say they understand why.

"They have helped the kids grow, especially because some people can't focus," said Guilianna Ramirez, an 8th-grade student.

The principal says the parent backlash they got went away too.

"They saw when their child was now succeeding in the class, they hadn't been successful in when their child was now doing well in reading and math. They saw the benefits of it," said Ruiz.

Cell phones quickly are being viewed as harmful in schools, one school leaders want to work to keep them out in the name of education.

Right now Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said if he had the power, cell phones would be banned in all Texas schools. Lawmakers can give him that authority and it's something we may see as soon as next year.