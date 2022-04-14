Dallas ISD Community Sessions Wrap Thursday as District Continues Search for Next Super

As Dallas ISD continues the search for a new superintendent, the school district invited the community this week to discuss their expectations as they wrap up the 2021-2022 school year.

This week's sessions began on April 11 starting with District 1 and will end Thursday, April 14 with District 6.

The district said teachers, parents, and students are invited to the session and are welcome to share their opinions to give a better insight into what the district should look for.

Earlier this year, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announced his resignation from the school district and is set to step down from his position by the end of 2022.

The virtual session takes place via Zoom (ID: 883 7029 6853) with community members at 6 p.m. and with teachers at 7 p.m.

Officials said Dallas ISD trustees are set to vote on a new school leader by early June.

To learn more about the selection process, click here or visit the dallasisd.org website for more information.