Dallas, Garland ISDs Close Schools Ahead of Upcoming Winter Storm

Area school districts began activating their inclement weather plans on Tuesday, a day before a strong arctic blast is forecast to bring a wintry mix of precipitation that is expected to deteriorate road conditions and send temperatures well below freezing for several days.

The Dallas ISD said they're closing schools and offices on both Thursday and Friday and that schools will not be expected to make up the two missed days. The Dallas ISD said they will reopen schools and offices on Monday. Additional information, as needed, will be shared at dallasisd.org and on the district’s social media channels.

The Garland ISD said Tuesday afternoon they plan to close schools and offices on Thursday due to inclement weather and that the day will not need to be made up. Garland said they will make a decision on Friday by 4 p.m. Thursday.

