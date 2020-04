Dallas Independent School District graduating seniors will experience commencement ceremonies virtually because of the threat of COVID-19.

Thirty-seven virtual graduations will be held from May 22-31, with more than 8,900 graudates, the district said Wednesday.

Dallas ISD will also ask the community to step outside their homes on May 21 from 7 to 7:10 p.m. to recognize the Class of 2020 with a "districtwide ovation."

Fort Worth ISD made a similar announcement Wednesday.